Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $7.01 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,337,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,303,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,268,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,847,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.90 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

