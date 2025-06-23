Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $274.83 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

