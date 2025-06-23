Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Bought by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,742 shares during the period. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of PAAA opened at $51.37 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.