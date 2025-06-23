Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 224.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $177.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average of $175.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

