Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $66.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

