Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 61,535 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11,127.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Incyte Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of INCY opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

