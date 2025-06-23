Longboard Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

PAYX stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

