Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

