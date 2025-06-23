Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,350 IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IREN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IREN by 1,059.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IREN alerts:

IREN Stock Up 6.8%

IREN stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. IREN Limited has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IREN from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on IREN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

IREN Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.