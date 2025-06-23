Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $231,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8%

CBOE stock opened at $225.85 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.88 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.91.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

