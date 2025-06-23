Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $206,000 in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $119.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.