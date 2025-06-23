Longboard Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after purchasing an additional 284,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

