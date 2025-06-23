Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $115.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

