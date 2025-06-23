Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.