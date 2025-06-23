Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Kenvue worth $32,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

