Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,612 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $640.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

