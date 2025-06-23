Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AMGN opened at $289.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

