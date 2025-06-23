Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $198.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average is $181.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

