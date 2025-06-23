Longboard Asset Management LP Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

FE stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

