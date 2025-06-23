iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 305,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

