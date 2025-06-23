Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 14,004 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

