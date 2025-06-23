Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.59 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $225.11 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.