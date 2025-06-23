Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

