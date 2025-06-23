Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 4.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $299,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

