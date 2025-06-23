Analyzing Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) & Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) and Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and Northwest Pipe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum 0 2 1 0 2.33 Northwest Pipe 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.70%. Northwest Pipe has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Northwest Pipe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Pipe is more favorable than Kaiser Aluminum.

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and Northwest Pipe”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum $3.02 billion 0.40 $46.80 million $2.67 28.00 Northwest Pipe $492.55 million 0.77 $34.21 million $3.27 11.80

Kaiser Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe. Northwest Pipe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaiser Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and Northwest Pipe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum 1.43% 7.02% 2.06% Northwest Pipe 6.65% 8.99% 5.44%

Volatility and Risk

Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Pipe has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, crash management systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts, as well as offers fabrication services, including sawing and cutting to length. Its packaging products consist of bare and coated 3000- and 5000-series alloy aluminum coil used for beverage and food packaging industry. In addition, the company's general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. Further, its rerolled, extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products used for industrial end uses. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides stormwater and wastewater technology products, precast, and reinforced concrete products, including reinforced concrete pipe, manholes, box culverts, vaults and catch basins, pump lift stations, oil water separators, biofiltration units, steel casing pipes, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as pipeline system joints, fittings, specialized components, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products under ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok, and Northwest Pipe Company brands primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

