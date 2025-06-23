Reviewing Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) and ENI (NYSE:E)

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tamboran Resources and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A ENI 2.85% 9.16% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tamboran Resources and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 0 1 5 1 3.00 ENI 0 8 2 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.18%. ENI has a consensus target price of $31.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than ENI.

This table compares Tamboran Resources and ENI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A ENI $98.71 billion 0.56 $2.84 billion $1.67 19.75

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats Tamboran Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

