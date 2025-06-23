Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.36. The stock has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

