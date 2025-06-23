Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 31,297 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Fox Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 362,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 837,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the period.

SMLF stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

