RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Financial Comparison

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RBB Bancorp pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 9.16% 4.10% 0.53% CVB Financial 30.24% 9.32% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and CVB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $232.00 million 1.26 $26.67 million $1.16 14.21 CVB Financial $684.59 million 3.72 $200.72 million $1.45 12.76

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. CVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 CVB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Summary

CVB Financial beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois; and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

