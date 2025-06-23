Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after buying an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,369,000 after buying an additional 606,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

