Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

