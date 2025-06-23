Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

