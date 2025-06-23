Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.