T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after acquiring an additional 346,369 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after acquiring an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,260,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,169,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.2%

TROW stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.