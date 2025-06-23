Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IWD opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

