Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Cut by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enbridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.