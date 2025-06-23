The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 689,500 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 346,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 331,789 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

GF opened at $11.38 on Monday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Germany Fund

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.