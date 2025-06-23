Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $67,054,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 490,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 398,531 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $39.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

