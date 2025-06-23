Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 222,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

