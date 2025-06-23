Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

