Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Tri Continental comprises about 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.30% of Tri Continental worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tri Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Tri Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Tri Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

TY stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. Tri Continental Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $34.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

