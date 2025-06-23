Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

