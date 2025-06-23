Eagle Strategies LLC Has $13.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,963,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.33 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

