Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $86.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.