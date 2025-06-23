HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $185.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.78. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.