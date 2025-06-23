XML Financial LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

TFC stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

