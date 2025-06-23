XML Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,071,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

LHX opened at $249.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average is $218.34. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

