Analysts Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) PT at $513.25

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $513.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

MSI opened at $406.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $380.72 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

