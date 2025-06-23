Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 5.0% increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $42.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGGZF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

