Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.2% increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $4.87 on Monday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.
About Surge Energy
