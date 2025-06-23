Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.2% increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $4.87 on Monday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

